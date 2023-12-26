Metro residents enjoy White Christmas in Sandia Mountains

While it wasn't a white Christmas for much of the Albuquerque metro, people didn't have to go far to find it.

The Sandia Mountains got plenty of snow, which made for some family fun, even if it meant driving an hour or two.

“It can be a lot of effort to come up here and get all bundled up and drive all the way up here. It took us about an hour to get here but its well worth it,” Paul Dackiewicz said.

With lovely sleigh ride weather, Dackiewicz and other families spent their day in the mountains sledding, smiling, laughing and taking a few tumbles on the way down — of course.

While some people we talked to don’t celebrate Christmas, they took the day off to get out and have some fun.

“We try to make the day something fun for them since we don’t have work,” Jessica Jeffrey said.

If you think this was just fun for the kids, remember, adults are big kids too.

For other families we talked to, coming to the Sandias is a tradition they don’t plan to let go of any time soon.

“It’s a nice time to come up here. It’s the perfect time of year. The snow is awesome right now. It’s something fun to do and we want to keep it going for as long as possible,” xx said.