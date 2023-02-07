Middle school teacher faces sex crime charges

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Police are looking for Memorial Middle School teacher Leonard Romero, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Romero, who is 27, reportedly exchanged pictures with the teen, took advantage of the student inside his classroom, and invited the teen to his home multiple times.

At this point, police are trying to track down Romero. He is facing five counts of sexual crimes.

KOB 4 reached out to Las Vegas City Public Schools and received the following statement from the superintendent:

“We thank you and understand your position on reporting information to our community. Please respect the district’s position, we do not comment on an investigation dealing with a personnel matter. It is our obligation to maintain confidentiality during this process. Thank you.”