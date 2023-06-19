VIDEO: Military father surprises family at New Mexico United match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A family, not expecting to see their military father for weeks, got the ultimate surprise at Saturday night’s New Mexico United match.

The family attended the United match and reunited with Dad, Capt. Chris Garcia. They said they weren’t expecting to see him for weeks, so it came as a total surprise.

Father’s Day was Sunday so the kids got to spend some quality time with him on the special day.

New Mexico United’s match ended in a draw against RGV.