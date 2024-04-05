Misconduct reports detail alleged scheme involving former APD DWI officers

KOB 4 has obtained misconduct reports that were just filed with the Department of Public Safety against five former APD officers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are new developments in the investigation into several former members of the Albuquerque Police Department’s DWI Unit.

The officers are accused of accepting money to ensure some DWI cases either got thrown out or never filed.

KOB 4 has obtained misconduct reports that were just filed with the Department of Public Safety against five former APD officers. The FBI is investigating Justin Hunt, Joshua Montaño, Honorio Alba Jr., Harvey Johnson Jr., and Nelson Ortiz – along with local defense attorney, Thomas Clear III.

All five officers have resigned over the past several weeks.

The misconduct reports, filed by an APD Internal Affairs investigator, outline the same accusations against all five officers. They allegedly committed felony crimes by working with a local attorney and unlawfully accepting money or other compensation or dismissing or failing to file DWI charges.

The Bernalillo County district attorney has already had to dismiss nearly 200 active DWI cases because of the investigation.

One of the officers, Justin Hunt, has been under investigation before. In a report from 2007, APD asked for an internal investigation into Hunt after he was caught in a superior’s office.

A lieutenant wrote he saw Hunt leaving the lieutenant’s office at a substation. Hunt reportedly told him he went into the office to use a thumb drive.

A sergeant interviewed Hunt about that later in the evening and reported there were some issues, leading him to believe Hunt lied about what happened. That’s when the sergeant requested an internal investigation against Hunt for untruthfulness.

Hunt was later issued a cautionary letter, warning him about his misconduct. A board agreed to not pursue any further punishment, if Hunt agreed to accept a stipulated order of caution.

Hunt was the highest-paid lieutenant at APD last year – making more than $250,000.

At this time, no one is facing any charges. For more of our coverage on this alleged scheme, click here.