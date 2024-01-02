Missing man found dead in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Sierra County deputies say a man was found dead just days after being reported missing to Truth or Consequences police.

T or C police on Thursday received the report about 33-year-old Charles Hackett and began investigating the report with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, on Saturday, a man was found dead at a remote location in Sierra County. They later identified the man as Hackett.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this death as a homicide. If you have any information regarding this case, reach out to Investigator Martin or Investigator Zavala at the sheriff’s office.