MLK march returns to Albuquerque for first time since pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This weekend many are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the holiday on Monday.

The MLK Commemorative March was in full force Saturday morning, and people were ready to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Oh it’s exciting,” said Printice McGlory, an Omega Psi Phi state representative.

Different groups, organizations, and people of all ages all came together to march for different reasons in honor of Dr. King, and it’s been a while since people have been able to come out to this march.

“It’s been two years now that they haven’t done the march,” said Joseph Sanchez, state director of New Mexico AARP.

This is the first march back since the pandemic, and many people are finding ways to truly march with a purpose, especially the younger generation. They say it’s not just this weekend that Dr. King Jr’s message should be spread.

“While it is empowering, I think it’s important to remember that it’s not just this weekend or tomorrow, it’s an everyday action,” said a UNM Zeta Phi Theta sorority student.

Families and groups marched all the way from UNM to Civic Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

An event that people say can bring everyone together, no matter who you are.

“The diverse community, everyone supporting whatever their particular mission is in the community, whether it be the homeless, poor, diversity, African Americans, Hispanics, white, it doesn’t matter — that’s what Martin Luther King inspires,” said McGlory.

Marchers were met with vendors, food trucks, and a whole program on MLK for the rest of the morning to kick off this weekend of celebration.