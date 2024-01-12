MLK Week 2024 kicks off Saturday

The New Mexico MLK State Commission is kicking off its annual MLK Week with a march this Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday but MLK Week in Albuquerque starts this weekend with a commemorative march Saturday to Civic Plaza.

The march is at 10 a.m. and starts at the corner of MLK and University on the UNM campus. Then, everyone will march to Civic Plaza where a ceremony will then take place.

Parking is available at the UNM campus Saturday.

Various MLK Sunday services will take place statewide. Then, come Monday, an MLK Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. in Albuquerque with a luncheon at noon in Rio Rancho.

Breakfast tickets are $50 per person while luncheon tickets are $35. For more details, click here or the video above.