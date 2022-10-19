Mobile mammography event coming to Bernalillo this Friday

BERNALILLO, N.M. — The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel in Bernalillo will be hosting a mobile mammography event this Friday.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the casino. During that time, Assured Imaging’s mobile unit will be providing digital breast cancer screenings.

Insured women will be able to receive screenings for little to no cost. Uninsured or underinsured women will also be able to get a screening for a small fee, which can be paid for with cash, debit or credit card.

Walk-ups are permitted but priority will be given to those with an appointment.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the event, call (888)-233-6121.

Uninsured or underinsured women can also contact the NMDOH at (877) 852-2585, to find a screening clinic or medical provider who can qualify them for a no-cost breast cancer screening.