Mobile workshop gives local high school students up-close look at skilled jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The new Be Pro Be Proud campaign made its first stop at Los Lunas High School with the goal of attracting high school students to skilled jobs.

“We have 12 virtual reality simulators where they can immerse themselves in a hands-on experience,” said Robert Leming.

Damon is one student who took advantage of the exhibits, getting as close to the real deal as possible.

“Blue collar jobs I’ve always been interested in – like welding, heavy equipment and electrical,” said Damon.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was among those who introduced the mobile workshop.

“They are fantastic jobs for raising families,” said Lujan Grisham.

Los Lunas High School is the first in a long list of stops.

“The mobile workshop is going to tour across the state, every town in New Mexico. My goal is to see this mobile workshop visit every single high school in the state of New Mexico, and as of today we have 91 tour stop requests in every corner of the state,” said Leming.