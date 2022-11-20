Model train show attracts hobbyists of all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When was the last time you played with a train set? On Saturday, KOB 4 got a look at an event that shows off different types of trains for all ages.

“It’s called model railroading and it’s a very popular hobby for decades,” said Chuck Aylward, co-chairman of Rails Along the Rio Grande Model Train Show.

The Rio Grande Train Show brings in young ones, families, and an older generation who’s been in this model train business for a long time.

The trains come in all different shapes and sizes.

“There are several different scales of trains, sizes in other words, and those sizes vary from almost so tiny you can hardly see it to things that you run in the gardens outdoors,” said Aylward.

And at this train show, you can even buy different tools, vintage train parts, and so much more to elevate your model train.

In the model train community, there’s not just building and conducting, there’s a lot of different layers for people who find themselves in this hobby.

“There’s a number of levels involved in the hobby from just going out and photographing trains where they are today and making a historical record of what the trains are, to then going home and replicating what you saw,” Aylward said.

This event brings together a few different model train clubs to show off on the track, like the New Mexico Garden Railroaders – a club who will be at the River of Lights this year.

For one member, trains have a generational tie.

“My family came to New Mexico in 1908 in a box car and there was a train, New Mexico Central Rail Road that said ‘Come to New Mexico, and get free land,’” said Ray Moseley, secretary treasurer of New Mexico Garden Railroaders. “I have a huge family history of railroading.”

While children learn to play with new gadgets and games, many of the people who attended, are continuing the model train legacy to the next generation.

“I have great nephews that are into trains, they have their own little layouts out at their house,” said Moseley.