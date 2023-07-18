Mom charged with baby’s death makes court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A mom accused of child abuse after her 6-month-old baby was found dead at an Albuquerque hotel appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors want 30-year-old Gloria Tesillo held until trial.

The baby girl was found at a Days Inn in northwest Albuquerque on Sunday. The baby’s twin sister was taken to the hospital and is now in the care of the Children, Youth, & Families Department.

Tesillo told police she was working at the Days Inn hotel and left her twin infants with her sister. But, police spoke with her mother and sister who said they never were at the hotel.

Police say the hotel room was littered with drugs and drug residue within reach of the children.

Tesillo is charged with child abuse and possession of a controlled substance. Police say she may face additional charges.

MORE: