Mom concerned after daughter was shot with airsoft gun at Rio Rancho park

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A Rio Rancho mother is concerned for the safety of her child after she was shot at with an airsoft gun at a local park.

Cielo Vista Park off Southern in Rio Rancho doubles as a school bus stop. Josie Harris said before Monday she never thought twice about her daughter staying around the park to hang out with friends.

“I got a call from my child while I was at work, she told me that a car pulled up in this cul-de-sac next to the park about 15-20 minutes after they got off the bus and someone got out in a mask and started shooting them with an airsoft rifle,” said Harris.

Her daughter was hit on the hand and started bleeding. Her friend was hit on the back multiple times.

“I get that an airsoft gun isn’t lethal but if they would have shot her in the eye or something she could have gone blind,” she said.

Harris immediately called the police and made a report, but she said it only took a couple of days until the same thing happened again at another park down the street.

“The same car that came here and shot them with an airsoft rifle had come to Rainbow Park and proceeded to pull another weapon out of the vehicle. I was told it was not an airsoft rifle this time,” said Harris.

Captain Joel Holt with the Rio Rancho Police Department sent KOB 4 this statement about the incident:

“I can tell you that these kinds of cases happen on occasion and are handled with the same professionalism we try to exercise on every call. This incident is still under investigation and will be addressed in a timely manner.”

Harris worries nothing will be done because it involves kids.

She also made a report with the Rio Rancho High School resource officer where her daughter goes to school after RRPD told her to make another report with them.