Mora County offers emergency help after winter storm

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Mora County officials are offering emergency help after a winter storm dumped more than 20 inches of snow, leaving many residents stranded.

County Manager Joe Garcia said the sheriff’s department responded to a call from a stranded resident. Despite their efforts, he said the call ended in a death investigation.

Garcia said the county covers over 305 square miles with most of the 5,000 residents living along narrow, rural roads.

While most of the main roads and highways have been kept clear, the resulting snowpack has left many of those residents stranded.

Now, Garcia is letting residents reach out to him to get their driveway clear at 505-652-8218. The service is only available for people with an emergency who need to get out.

If you need help, Garcia also wants you to reach out to:

Chairman George Trujillo at 575-779-5661

Vice Chairman Johnny Trujillo at 505-231-4233

