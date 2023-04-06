Mora HS seniors reflect on going to school in New Mexico’s fire zone

MORA, N.M. — April 6 marks one year since the largest and most destructive wildfire in New Mexico history erupted out of control. The Hermits Peak Fire started as a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe National Forest.

Then spring wind has another idea – fueling the flames beyond the protected line and changing the lives of so many northern New Mexicans.

In all, the fire torched more than 341,000 acres and 900 structures, including hundreds of homes. The Hermits Peak Fire eventually merged with another that began days later, the Calf Canyon Fire. It also started from a prescribed burn that was not put out properly.

Hundreds of fire responders worked around the clock for months to get the massive fire under control.

During that time, so many people had to stay on alert for evacuations. Students who already worked through COVID-19 restrictions now faced another challenge.

Tamara Lopez went to Mora to find out how they’re doing this school year. Find the full story in the video above.