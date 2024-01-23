More houses expected on the market as rates likely to fall in 2024

As interest rates fall, the number of homes going on the market is expected to rise. Here is what to expect heading into 2024.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As interest rates will likely fall in 2024, the number of houses going on the real estate market is likely to rise.

Local real estate agent Skip Adams, of “Sold by Skip,” has advice if you’re looking to buy. He says lower rates mean more competition for buyers.

If you’re a buyer, you might be able to afford a home in a different neighborhood than where you’ve been looking.

However, you have to take it in stride, he says. Here are a few tips:

Use a website like Zillow or Realtor.com

Take advantage of virtual tours

Mentally prepare for the offer

Skip explains more about these tips in the video above.