More Lovelace services return, but MyChart patient portal remains down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Patients across New Mexico have been stuck in limbo for almost three weeks as Lovelace slowly comes back online.

On Thanksgiving Day, the health system’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, found out it had been attacked with ransomware. KOB 4 has spoken to several patients who are frustrated as the situation continues.

In a statement, Lovelace says it’s continuing to make progress, with new systems coming online every day:

“We continue to make progress following last week’s restoration of our Epic electronic medical record and other clinical systems, with new systems coming back online daily. We sincerely regret the frustration this incident has caused many patients. Our teams continue working around the clock to restore access to all systems as quickly and safely and possible. While this process will take time, we look forward to sharing more progress soon.”

Lovelace’s patient portal MyChart is still down – that’s where patients can message providers, make payments, refill prescriptions, and more.

Lovelace officials want to remind patients that while that service is down, they can reach out directly to their doctors with any questions.

KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico Department of Health to see if they’re doing anything to assist Lovelace. They shared the following statement:

“DOH assists Lovelace indirectly by assisting anyone statewide, regardless of insurance status who needs help finding an interim provider for routine or urgent care, including specialists. People can call the Department of Health at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8776).”

DOH also said if you’re insured, you can also contact your health insurance providers for alternative care.