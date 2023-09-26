More New Mexico State Police officers assigned to the Albuquerque metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the third time in five years, New Mexico State Police are moving into the metro to help fight crime.

In 2019, the governor ordered 50 state police officers to head to Albuquerque. It came after the murder of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller. The first metro surge lasted 30 days and led to hundreds of arrests, but many of the cases fell through, because officers couldn’t make the court dates.

In 2021, extra officers were again assigned to the Albuquerque metro as the city saw a record number of homicides. City officials asked for the help, but didn’t call it a surge – it was a collaboration. 35 officers stayed for about three weeks and arrested dozens of people for a mix of violent and property crimes.

The governor ordered more state police officers back to the metro this month, after the killings of two innocent children just weeks apart.

KOB 4 couldn’t get a clear answer on how many officers have been assigned to the metro, and how long they will be here.

State police will be working hand in hand with local agencies. BCSO says they value the collaboration, and Albuquerque police say state police will help with a warrant operation planned this week.