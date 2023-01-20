More potholes than usual reported in Four Corners

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Potholes are particularly worse in the Four Corners this year.

“It’s been a long time since we had continual moisture and the other part of the formula is the cold and the warm, and the freezing and the thawing,” said David Sypher, Community Works director for the City of Farmington.

That fluctuation in temperature can make potholes pop up overnight.

Creating more than just an unsightly nuisance, a study from AAA says one out of every ten drivers that hit a pothole sustain enough damage to warrant a repair.

“Actual damage to your car, or to your suspension, or people trying to avoid them swerving into somebody else it can cause some real problems,” Sypher added.

So, the city is asking residents to call them to let them know where these pesky potholes are located.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook and that’s one of the reasons we wanted to get people the avenue of who to call and how to get a hold of folks so we can act fast or as fast as we can,” Sypher said.

He said they have put in thousands of patches already.

If you see potholes on Farmington-maintained streets you can report them by calling the Community Works Department Street Division at 505-599-8207.