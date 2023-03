Earlier this year, nearly 100 chihuahuas were rescued from a van when it crashed near Santa Rosa.

Many of those dogs have recovered enough to find their forever homes.

This Sunday at Woofgang Bakery, another adoption event is taking place to get 35 chihuahuas adopted.

The 35 dogs include the remaining adult dogs from the crash and the puppies that were born after the crash. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.