ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More spring-like conditions are likely for Wednesday as we’ll see some nice temperatures and breezes throughout New Mexico.

Some places will see freezing fog right away but that’ll burn off as the day progresses.

As it progresses, some places could see rain, especially in higher-elevation areas.

For the most part, Meteorologist Kira Miner says in her full forecast above that it’ll be a nice day.