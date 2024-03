ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman appeared in court Monday, facing charges for allegedly murdering her two children on the Isleta Pueblo.

32-year-old Mariah Zuni, of Isleta Village, is accused of killing her five-year-old son and nine-month-old son at their home.

She faces murder charges. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office is investigating this case with assistance from the Isleta Police Department.