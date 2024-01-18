Mother-son chef duo brings New Mexico flavor to ‘A Taste of the NFL’

Eight NFL teams remain in contention to make the Super Bowl but a New Mexico catering team already knows they'll have a big part in the big game.

When Chef Paula Marie opened Smokin’ Good Bistro and Deli in Rio Rancho, with her son Sean – Chef Smokin’ Good – they brought over a decade of culinary experience to the business. Shortly after opening in 2019, they branched out and brought New Mexico flavor to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I come from a very long lineage of old families in New Mexico. And food has always been a big part of our traditions. So I really love to cook of course our authentic New Mexican food,” Paula Marie said.

Now, they get to bring their A-game to the big game.

Out of more than a hundred other Hispanic-owned businesses, PepsiCo chose Smokin’ Good to be in A Taste of the NFL.

The event takes place before the Super Bowl, raising money to provide meals for students in need and drawing chefs like Andrew Zimmern and Carla Hall whom Smokin’ Good gets to cook alongside.

A big occasion called for a special creation.

“I’ll be showcasing New Mexico Frito pies with authentic New Mexico chile. Sean, he designed a brand-new sandwich. It’s called the smoking Cherry Pepsi barbecue sandwich. So he came up with a new barbecue sauce,” Paula Marie explained.

One day, Paula Marie and her son hope to open a standalone restaurant or deli. For now, you can find their food at farmers’ markets and their ghost kitchen in Vegas.

“There’s probably about 30 or 40 of us in this kitchen. Right now. It’s kind of bare, there’s just a few of us in here. But this is something that Las Vegas offers. And it was a really good opportunity for us to be able to come and have this type of facility to work in,” Paula Marie said.

New Mexico chile making its way to the bowl.