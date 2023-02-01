Mothers of gun violence victims react to teen boys’ deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another Albuquerque family is only starting to cope with the loss of not one, but two of their teenage boys.

Investigators say someone shot 14 and 15-year-old brothers last Friday night, and left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door Sedan. The older brother died on the scene, and the family decided to take the 14-year-old off life support Tuesday morning.

BCSO has not released the victims’ names, or anything else about the investigation.

The story hits heartbreakingly close for Josette Otero, who lost her son Kyle Martinez, also 15 at the time, in 2020.

“We don’t deserve this, we don’t deserve this,” said Josette Otero, a founding member of the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice. “We don’t deserve to have our kids ripped out of our lives that way.”

Her heart breaks for the boys’ mom now going through the same thing.

“I could not fathom what she’s going through right now losing two, I couldn’t,” said Otero.

Sally Sanchez, another founding member of the group, witnessed the family’s fresh pain firsthand this week.

“You can see the pain, they lost two boys, and I can’t even imagine,” said Sanchez. “Losing one child is hard. Two? I don’t even know how the mom is functioning, but she is.”

Sally helped form the group after her son Antonio Jaramillo was shot and killed in late 2020.

The mothers say they’ll continue to turn this pain into a fight for progress.

“You can’t go outside, you can’t go out to eat, you can’t go to the park, you can’t do anything because there’s always a shooting,” said Otero. “Things have got to change.”

They say they’re not convinced lawmakers are listening, but they’re holding out hope that greater accountability for criminals, bail reform, an amended Arnold Tool, and more resources for victims will still come out of the legislative session.

“Our voices are not going to stop,” said Otero. “No matter if they change or not we’re still going to be out there fighting we’re going to be the voices of our loved ones.”

The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice is asking for food donations for the family, and flower donations for the boys’ funerals.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Friday’s shooting to email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.