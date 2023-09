VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – The search for a missing man appears to be over in Valencia County.

53-year-old Jack Williams disappeared on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, motocross riders found what is believed to be his body just south of his home in Las Maravillas.

Belen police say they are waiting on a positive identification from the Office of the Medical Investigator. If it is Williams, it is unclear how he died.