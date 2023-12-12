Motorcycle group to host annual toy and coat drive

Los Capellanes Motorcycle Ministry is bringing Santa, the toys and all the wonderful joys of the holiday season to kids in need but they need your help in doing so.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Matheson Park Elementary School, a majority of families and students fall below the poverty level.

That means the holidays can be tough.

That is why, for years, the Los Capellanes Motorcycle Ministry of New Mexico has stepped up to help the school. Every year during the holidays, the group collects toys and coats for these students. This year, they’re even adding books to the mix.

“Matheson Park is really focusing on closing that academic achievement gap and many of our families don’t have the books at home for our students and their children to practice those reading skills at home,” Principal Jacquline Lovato said.

The goal is to collect over 500 books to ensure kids have something to read during winter break.

This Saturday, Los Capellanes will ride their motorcycles to the school. They’ll deliver the books, toys and coats they’ve collected while also offering a meal to families.

Santa will even make an appearance but on a bike, of course.

“It’s a place for our families and our kids to come to because they may not have an opportunity to come and see Santa. They may not have an opportunity to get a little gift,” said Deborah Pohl, a community school coordinator.

As the need grows, the goal has too. Aside from Matheson Park, they’re also collecting items for another school in the International District.

“They help about 80 kids, so me being who I am, we decided, we’ll take it. So that’s another 80 kids. So we’re hoping to get a little over 300 coats and more than 300 gifts,” said Doug Anaya, the president of Los Capellanes.

The group still needs more toys, coats and book donations. There are several different dropoff locations for these donations too: