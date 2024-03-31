Motorcyclist killed in SW Albuquerque crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque.

Officers responded to the area of 86th Street and Sedge Creek Road SW around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said someone driving a sedan was making a left turn onto 86th when the motorcyclist struck the driver’s side. The motorcyclist died on scene.

The driver in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

