RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A mountain lion caused quite a frenzy in Rio Rancho Wednesday.

Amy Spiros Diaz says she found the big cat on her back porch in Northern Meadows. A photo showed the mountain lion looking comfy and cozy.

Conservation officers showed up, but the mountain lion took off. Someone’s security camera caught a glimpse of her later.

Eventually, officers got her with a tranquilizer dart. The mountain lion will be relocated.