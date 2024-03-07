Mountain West announces 20-game conference men’s basketball schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mountain West announced Thursday that men’s basketball will play a 20-game conference slate starting with the 2024-25 season.

Officials say expanding the conference schedule from 18 to 20 games aligns with the Mountain West’s men’s basketball goal to maximize NCAA tournament bids at the highest seeds possible.

The 20-game schedule will ensure each MW school plays every conference opponent twice – once at home and once on the road.

The change will prompt an earlier start to the conference season, pushing intra-league dates earlier in December.