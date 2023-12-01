Mountain West, Pac-12 schools announce football scheduling agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The Mountain West Conference on Friday announced a football scheduling agreement with two Pac-12 schools for the 2024 season.

In 2024, all Mountain West teams, including the UNM Lobos, will play a game against either Washington State University or Oregon State University.

The games against WSU and OSU will not count toward the conference standings. Neither Pac-12 school will be eligible for the Mountain West championship game, either.

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities.”

Mountain West officials will announce the matchups at a later date.

This addition means Mountain West teams will have eight games – four home and four away – in 2024.