Mountain West sends record 6 teams to NCAA Tournament

The Mountain West is having a historic season and sent six teams to the Big Dance. The Lobos hold the trophy for the conference – but now fan bases of schools are banning together to support this league across the tournament.

The Mountain West is having a historic season and sent six teams to the Big Dance. The Lobos hold the trophy for the conference – but now fan bases of the schools are uniting to support this league across the tournament.

“All credit to the coaches and the student-athletes because the hashtag, the promotion, all of that couldn’t have been possible had they not been getting it done all season,” said Gloria Nevarez, commissioner of the Mountain West.

As non-conference games came to a close and league play started, the dream of six teams playing in the Big Dance got closer and closer. On Selection Sunday, the hashtag #6BidMW became a reality.

The seeding of some teams became a questionable conversation online.

“When something like that happens, the best things we can do is show them on the court,” Nevarez said. “I mean it’s not protestable, it’s not something you can call for a review on, and I think we have work to do on the court certainly to show we were underseeded, but I think we need to continue to raise our brand nationally.”

But the Mountain West still sent six teams, and everyone in the Big Apple got to see the 6-bid ad in Times Square.

Getting some ❤️ in the Big Apple!



We are proud to be champions of the BEST in the WEST!! @MountainWest #GoLobos | #SixBidMW pic.twitter.com/I37iY638r9 — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) March 19, 2024

The Lobos are set to take the court against Clemson Friday afternoon. Nevarez says she got a taste of what Lobo basketball truly means to New Mexico at the conference tournament.

“First of all, Lobo nation coming in hot. I’ve been at a lot of basketball tournaments, sellout events, but the energy from all of the fans, a large contingent of which were the Lobos, just felt like we were at a rock concert every night.”