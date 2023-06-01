Movie Mania kicks off Friday at Balloon Fiesta Park

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Families looking for free fun this summer can look forward to “Movie Mania” at Balloon Fiesta Park’s launch field.

“It’s really a great event that the city and county can come together to put on, we share the common goal of serving the people who live here. So this is just something that we can do to give back,” said Kassi Foote, a Bernalillo County spokesperson.

This year’s movie night starts with a splash, it’s a lineup of three blockbuster hits with an all water theme.

“We have ‘Luca,’ so kid-friendly movie, ‘Jaws’ kind of a cult classic, and then we also have ‘Aquaman’ for the superhero lovers,” said Foote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gates are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Movies begin at dusk

Food trucks and vendors will be there

No Alcohol and no glass allowed

Movie Mania kicks off the county’s “Movies in the Park” series. Bernalillo County will bring the big screen to a different county park every Friday night this summer.

“It’s fun, because the movie kind of comes to your area. So this kicks that off, and then to wrap it up, we will be having another movie mania in August as kind of a big wrap up event,” Foote said.

So bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy food and flicks with family.

“It’s just really special, because what’s better than watching a movie under the stars?” said Foote.

For cancellations due to weather, people can call (505)-314-0477.