Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque to close remaining Albuquerque location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight months after closing its location on Central, an iconic Albuquerque barbeque restaurant is now closing its remaining location.

Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque will close its 4th Street location this month. Their final day of operation is Saturday, June 29.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told KOB 4 that the decision to close the restaurant was due to “rising costs of capital, goods, supplies, utilities, and labor.” They’re exploring other avenues, such as catering, special events and wholesale distribution of their barbeque sauce, to keep going.

The 4th Street location opened back in June 1984 and has been a pivotal part of the Black community in the Albuquerque metro.

A closing celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July to commemorate the legacy of Mr. Powdrell’s.