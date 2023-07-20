M’tucci’s crew talks ‘Anniversary Week’ celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In 2013, M’tucci’s opened its first Albuquerque location. Now they’re celebrating their 10th birthday and the progress they’ve made since.

The local Italian restaurant will celebrate its 10th birthday Friday. However, they’re calling July their “Anniversary Month” and July 17-23 their “Anniversary Week.”

If you order 12 staples (drinks, appetizers, entrees, desserts) from any location and get a stamp for each during the week, you’ll be entered into a drawing for prizes. Prizes include tickets to pairing dinners, golf outings with the partners and a M’tucci’s/New Mexico United jersey.

Here are some of the celebrations going on for their Anniversary Week:

Wine-pairing dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at M’tucci’s Twenty-Five.

Neighborhood barbecue, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at M’tucci’s Moderno

Family fun, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at M’tucci’s Italian

Matanza, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, M’tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill

Teddy Roe’s will also have two-hour entertainment blocks Saturday during Summerfest. Tickets will be $20/person for a two-hour block, which includes admission and a cocktail.

Here are the scheduled performers:

Musician Tracy Whitney, 6-8 p.m.

Sandia Sugar Burlesque and magician Dave Grimm, 9 p.m. to midnight

Anytime during the month, you can also go to any location and get a raffle ticket. Then, there will be drawings for various prizes at the end of July.

M’tucci’s officials stopped by to talk about it all in the video above.