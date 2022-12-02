Multi-vehicle crash reported in Clayton as dust storm hits

CLAYTON, N.M. — Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of road in Clayton, where authorities reported zero visibility due to a dust storm.

Around 10:38 a.m. Friday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office advised no travel while a dust storm caused zero visibility in parts of the county. They also advised Clayton police officers were responding to a multi-vehicle crash in front of the Holiday Motel on Highway 64/87 in Clayton.

A dust storm warning was issued around 11:37 a.m., as thick, blowing dust was extending along a line from near Capulin to Clayton and Texline. Winds in excess of 70 mph were reported, as well.

The area included Highway 64 between mile markers 376 and 429, also impacting Des Moines, Folsom, Grenville, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca and Mount Dora.

The warning was issued until 1:45 p.m. Friday