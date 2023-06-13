Murder charge dropped against suspect in Red River shooting

RED RIVER, N.M. — Until Tuesday morning, Jacob Castillo was the only man facing murder charges in connection to the deadly Memorial Day shooting in Red River.

Police said he shot and killed Damian Breaux who was a member of the Bandidos biker gang. Castillo was reportedly a member of a motorcycle club known as the Water Dogs.

The Taos County district attorney said he believes Castillo has already been released from jail. The district attorney’s office filed to dismiss his first-degree murder charge.

If the district attorney’s office were to move forward with the charges now, they would be bound by certain deadlines and hearing dates. This decision gives them unrestricted time to potentially build a stronger case.

The district attorney told KOB 4 that his office seriously considered the public’s safety before filing to drop Castillo’s charges – knowing he would be released without conditions.

The two other suspects in the case, Christopher Garcia and Matthew Jackson, were also arrested for unrelated gun and drug charges. Both were released from custody pending trial.

Again, prosecutors could decide to refile charges against Castillo, which would lead to his second arrest in this case.