Murder suspect in 2014 cold case appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been nearly 10 years since an Albuquerque woman was found dead in her home. On Tuesday, the man charged with her murder faced a judge for the first time.

In June 2014, police found Danette Webb naked and dead in her southwest Albuquerque home. The case went cold until the arrest of Lance Beaton last week.

Police say they connected Beaton to Webb’s murder through DNA testing. They also say the two worked briefly together at The Rock at Noonday shelter in Albuquerque.

In an orange jumpsuit and not much of an expression on his face, Beaton faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

“You will be held on a no bond hold. Your case is going to be transferred to district court, and a district court judge will be making a determination on whether or not you will be released pending trial on this matter,” said the judge.

Police now believe Beaton seemed to be stalking Webb and killed her after he was caught breaking into her home.

Sometime next week, Beaton will face a district court judge who will determine if he stays in jail until his trial.