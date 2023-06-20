Murder suspect in smoke shop shooting to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of murder will stay in jail until his trial.

Police arrested Roman Cerna earlier this summer for allegedly shooting and killing Chance Elkshoulder.

The shooting reportedly happened in 2020 outside Dank Smoke and Grocery on San Pedro after the two got in a fight.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that an altercation occurred between two males who had separately entered and left the shop,” an APD spokesperson said in 2020. “Video revealed the two males exchanged in a short conversation in the parking lot prior to the offender shooting the victim.”

A family member took Elkshoulder to the hospital where he later died. He was only 23 years old.

Investigators tracked down Cerna with help from his ex-girlfriend and text messages.