National Park Week: Your guide to exploring New Mexico’s national parks, monuments

It's National Park Week – a nine-day celebration of all of the national parks, trails, and monuments across the country. There are more than a dozen in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s National Park Week – a nine-day celebration of all of the national parks, trails, and monuments across the country. There are more than a dozen in New Mexico.

Here are the theme days that are planned through Sunday, April 28.

Monday, April 22: Earth Day. Join the global celebration encouraging education and stewardship of the planet’s natural resources. Many parks are hosting volunteer events. You can also find ways to practice conservation at home.

Join the global celebration encouraging education and stewardship of the planet’s natural resources. Many parks are hosting volunteer events. You can also find ways to practice conservation at home. Tuesday, April 23: Innovation. History of our nation’s innovation is preserved in national parks. Also learn about the innovative projects happening in parks today.

History of our nation’s innovation is preserved in national parks. Also learn about the innovative projects happening in parks today. Wednesday, April 24: Workforce Wednesday. Meet the incredible workforce of employees, interns, fellows, volunteers, contractors, partners, and more.

Meet the incredible workforce of employees, interns, fellows, volunteers, contractors, partners, and more. Thursday, April 25: Youth Engagement. Calling the rising generation of stewards! Learn about the opportunities for youth and young adults to get involved.

Calling the rising generation of stewards! Learn about the opportunities for youth and young adults to get involved. Friday, April 26: Community Connections. Learn about the important work programs and partners are doing in communities across the country both within and outside of park boundaries.

Learn about the important work programs and partners are doing in communities across the country both within and outside of park boundaries. Saturday, April 27: Junior Ranger Day. For kids (and kids at heart), become a Junior Ranger through in-person or online activities to learn about special places or topics. You may even earn a Junior Ranger badge!

For kids (and kids at heart), become a Junior Ranger through in-person or online activities to learn about special places or topics. You may even earn a Junior Ranger badge! Sunday, April 28: Arts in Parks. Home of many arts past and present, find your muse creating arts within parks. Also learn about preserving and practicing arts in the community.

For a list of all the national parks, trails, and monuments in the state, click here.

MORE: