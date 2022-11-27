National UFO record archive planned for NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The truth is out there, and one local research believes it’s already on paper.

“Everyone has a few pieces of the puzzle, but what if we gather all these puzzle pieces together? What insights might we gain in trying to understand this mystery further?” said David Marler.

Marler is the executive director of the newly-established National UFO Historical Record Center. He’s working with amateur UFO researchers across the country to create a first-of-its-kind public archive in the Albuquerque area.

“Our vision is to create the largest US based historical archive on the subject.” he said. “We look forward to not only collecting and centralizing the data, but also digitizing it.”

Marler’s Rio Rancho home is already home to one of the largest private collections of UFO records in the country. Since the early ‘90s, he’s acquired thousands of civilian documents, audio recordings and videotapes of reported UFO sightings. He’s also obtained hundreds of declassified documents from the Pentagon’s infamous “Project Blue Book” program.

Marler says his collection is only a fraction of the known documents in collections across the country. He says many of those collectors are interested in donating their materials to the archive project.

“I’m surrounded by a number of colleagues across the country who they themselves have amassed a large collection of historical data in archives, and they’re getting to a point in age where they need to figure out what’s going to happen to that material,” he said.

Marler estimates the archive will need up to 10,000 square feet of space. He says the goal is to include a library, workspace, and public museum of artifacts related to UFO research. The National UFO Historical Record Center is working to raise money for a building – but Marler says they would gladly work with a donated space.

Marler says the archive will allow both researchers and civilians to analyze documents that have been kept locked away for decades.

“I think it’s important that we afford scientists the ability for the first time to access some of this material, especially as now the government is acknowledging the subject and looking into it,” he said.

Marler says putting the vast majority of recorded UFO evidence in one place will allow people to draw their own conclusions. He says it’s not his place to decide which documents are credible; however, he did admit he has noticed trends within his own collection.

He referenced a famous 1964 sighting in Socorro, New Mexico. A police officer reported seeing two people next to a shiny aircraft on the ground before taking off. Marler says he has documents of reported sighting in Grants and Española around the same time with similar details.

“Some of these reports parallel each other, so is it possible these witnesses were describing something real, and they were all describing essentially the same thing?” he postulated.

Marler admits we may never know the full truth about UFO’s, but believes bringing all of these collections together will help uncover some answers about one of humanity’s greatest mysteries.

For more information visit the National UFO Historical Records Center’s website.