Navigating Medicare’s open enrollment period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fall enrollment is in full swing and Medicare beneficiaries, especially, have a chance to check and change their current coverage plan.

However, beneficiaries only have until December 7 to make changes to their current coverage plan. If you’re on Medicare, you can either switch, drop or add to your plan.

You also don’t have to make any changes but it’s recommended you at least review it.

“Really think about what is it that I need: Am I getting the care that I currently need? Do I have a provider or do I have an individualized plan? What specialists do I really want to be able to see? What hospitals do I really want to be able to visit? Do I want to be able to have dental and vision coverage? Hearing coverage?” said Mike Wallace, the vice president of growth and strategy for Optum New Mexico.

All of your changes will take effect on January 1 and adjusting your plan to your needs can be more cost-effective in the long run.

“It really makes sense to take the time now during the annual enrollment, to really size all of that up and make sure that you’re set for the next year as a lot can change as well with year to year,” Wallace said.

Make sure you’re taking the time to review all of your options. Feel free to even get a second opinion from your medical provider or a licensed insurance agent who can provide further insight.

To learn more, visit the Medicare website.