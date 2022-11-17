Navy showcases virtual reality experience at Volcano Vista HS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At a recruitment event Wednesday at Volcano Vista, the U.S. Navy gave high school students a chance to be a sailor – virtually.

“We wanted to be able to kind of like reach out to them via this virtual reality program that we have,” said Mark Hufana, a Navy recruiter. “So that they can go ahead and take a look at like, what kind of technology, what kind of careers that they can be involved in.”

Hufana has made a career out of the Navy. He has worked for almost a decade as a nuclear propulsion operator, and now as a recruiter helping to forge the next generation of sailors.

The VR simulates a rescue mission so students get to rescue their fellow sailors.

Click on the video above for the full story.