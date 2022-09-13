Navy Week rolls into Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navy Week has rolled into Albuquerque and the festivities have coincided with the ongoing New Mexico State Fair.

The Navy Week is taking place Sept. 12-18, in conjunction with the New Mexico State Fair, with sailors in town to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Albuquerque, New Mexico and the U.S.

On Monday during the State Fair, the USS Albuquerque was decommissioned and proclaimed by the city. Rear Admiral Gene Price accepted Mayor Tim Keller’s proclamation and the mayor accepted a historic model of the ship. Among those in attendance were other Navy and city leaders and members of the USS New Mexico and the USS Santa Fe.

Tonia Michele talked with some of the meteorologists onboard these ships and Diana Castillo talked with members of the USS New Mexico and USS Santa Fe.

