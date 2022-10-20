NB Coors Bypass at Ellison remains closed following water main break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A major water main break could disrupt traffic along a busy stretch of road for a couple of days in northwest Albuquerque.

Just north of the intersection of Coors Boulevard Bypass and Ellison Road, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority first reported a break sometime before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Upon reviewing the area, crews found several sinkholes, which prompted all northbound Coors lanes to close at Ellison.

Repairs are underway but are expected to take a couple of days. NMDOT says traffic is being diverted down Ellison to Alameda and back to NM-528.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No customers were reported to be out of water because of the break.