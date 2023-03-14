NB Coors closed at Cottonwood Mall due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to a fatal crash on Coors Bypass Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger has been taken to the hospital.

Northbound Coors is currently shut down at Cottonwood Mall while police investigate. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Information is limited at this time.

