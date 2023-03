ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All northbound lanes of San Mateo are closed near Montgomery due to a rollover crash involving a BCSO police vehicle.

In a tweet, BCSO say the deputy was not hurt, but one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

