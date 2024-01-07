NBA legends visit The Pit during Lobo basketball game

The Pit rolled out the red carpet for Lakers legend and former Lobo Michael Cooper.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Pit rolled out the red carpet for Lakers legend and former Lobo Michael Cooper.

KOB 4 saw tons of fans wait in line to get Coop’s autograph. Our crews got a chance to chat with the Lobo alum just before tip off.

“It feels great being back here at The Pit. You know what? The Lobos are the happening in town. Want to enjoy the game, asking all the fans to continue to support the Lobos,” Michael Cooper told KOB 4. “New Mexico, Albuquerque, has always been a special place in my heart. This is like my second home, so it’s always nice to come back and to be involved and feel this energy.”

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was also at The Pit for the game Saturday night. He showed the crowd his Lobo jersey.

Shaq or “DJ Diesel” is in town to perform a DJ set at Revel Entertainment Center.

The Lobos won against the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday night, 77-60.