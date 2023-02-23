Nearly 5K customers without power due to strong winds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nearly 5,000 customers were without power due to Wednesday’s damaging winds in New Mexico.

PNM is asking for patience, saying the damage has been severe, and they are working around the clock to restore power.

PNM representatives are asking you to report an outage – if it hasn’t already been reported – by texting #OUT to 78766.

Officials also recommend that you sign up for text alerts to get real time updates on repairs by texting #ALERT to 78766.

For more information visit PNM’s website.