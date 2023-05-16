Neighbors concerned over abandoned building on Second Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Residents in an Albuquerque neighborhood are concerned after they said an abandoned building nearby is attracting unwanted tenants.

The building used to be the Biomat Plasma building off Second Street in downtown Albuquerque.

“It’s pretty unnerving, because you never know if they are dangerous or if they are just, you know, ill. It is pretty disturbing,” said a concerned resident who did not want to be identified.

“I just hope to see somebody take over the site soon,” said Phillip Baca who also lives in the area.

They both said people experiencing homelessness will sneak into the back parking lot and leave trash around the area.

“I see homeless people going under the fence and putting things there, and then coming back later and getting them. I see people living there, people yelling and screaming at the traffic,” said the resident.

Baca said there used to be security guards around the property but that’s a thing of the past since the medical building closed its doors.

“I do have two small children, and seeing people walking around, doing things you never know what they are doing or what they are up to, so it’s unsettling,” he said.

KOB 4 reached out to APD about the building, they said they have gotten calls about the property. There were no reported break-ins, but they did find someone outside the property who had warrants.

The city’s Planning Department said the best thing to do is call 311, and they will assign the call to the appropriate department.