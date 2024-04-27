Neighbors file another appeal against proposed New Mexico United stadium

The battle over New Mexico United getting a new stadium in Albuquerque is going into overtime. More people are joining the fight to stop that stadium from going up at Balloon Fiesta Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The battle over New Mexico United getting a new stadium in Albuquerque is going into overtime. More people are joining the fight to stop that stadium from going up at Balloon Fiesta Park.

In fact, they just filed a new appeal hours ago to stop the process. That’s after a city commission approved those stadium plans earlier this month.

People who live near the proposed site say a stadium so close to their houses would be terrible for them. However, officials with United say they have made many changes to the design to decrease the impact on the surrounding area, including limiting how much light and sound escapes the stadium during games. But that’s not enough for many neighbors.

“It makes you feel like your voice is not being heard as a property owner and someone who’s lived there for 57 years,” said Pat Hauser, who lives near the proposed site.

They believe the latest appeal will be successful, saying there are better places to put the stadium.

“They just need to find another home for it, that’s the big component,” he said. “There are lots of places it can go. It can go out on 98th Street, Mesa del Sol, to Santolina. It can go out to Rio Rancho. It can go down by University Stadium.”

It’s unknown when the city council may vote again on approving the stadium plans. We will keep you posted on the latest.