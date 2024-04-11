United has more stadium design changes ahead of important vote

There were more developments Wednesday on a potential new stadium in Albuquerque aimed at giving the New Mexico United a new home, a day before the plans have another hurdle to clear.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There were more developments Wednesday on a potential new stadium in Albuquerque aimed at giving the New Mexico United a new home, a day before the plans have another hurdle to clear.

The plan is for the team to move out of its current home at Isotopes Park and move into a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. Team reps said they’ve been working on ways to limit the disruption soccer games would have to the surrounding area to try to satisfy people who live nearby.

They said the sound from the stadium would be directed to go to the north — away from homes, they’d use a PA system specifically made to keep the sound contained to the stadium, and they’d use lighting similar to the home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which keeps nearly 100% of the light from escaping.

Reps with United said they’d also lower the stadium’s height and extend the roof. The capacity projections would stay the same – there would be room for 9,000 to 12,000 fans.

On Thursday morning, the city’s Environmental Planning Commission is supposed to have an important vote on the stadium. It already approved the prior designs, but neighbors appealed that decision, and now the commission is voting again. That meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

If the plans move forward, there would still be more steps, then the plans would need to pass city council again – even though members have already approved a lease agreement. Only then would there be a final design.

The goal is to have a new stadium ready by the start of the 2026 season.

Many people who live nearby still have concerns. The stadium would be about a half-mile from the closest homes.

Many of those neighbors said the changes are just not enough, and they’re still opposed to the stadium going there.

“They’ve made a few concessions, but mostly it feels like they’re paying lip service. They’re saying that they’re listening, but they’re not making any real concessions,” said Michael Haederle, who lives near the proposed location. “It feels dismissive and sort of patronizing that they’re not really taking it seriously.”

Ideally, if there’s going to be a stadium there, neighbors would like for it to have a roof and be fully enclosed. The team has said that is too expensive.

Noise is a big concern. Any outdoor stadium is probably going to lead to too much noise for their tastes. While the team can control the sound coming out of the speakers, neighbors feel the crowd may be the bigger problem.

Haederle said events like Freedom Fourth each year are also frustratingly loud to them.

“We have a long history of feeling imposed upon by things that happen at the park,” he said.

United team reps noted they’ve been to 11 meetings to hear concerns.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a plan to build a new stadium near downtown Albuquerque.

Under the current plans, the United are expected to invest at least $30 million. State lawmakers approved another $15 million for infrastructure upgrades at Balloon Fiesta Park.